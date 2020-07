AFTER much deliberation the Saddleworth Village Olympics Organising Committee has taken the decision to postpone this year’s event for the first time ever in its 35-year history.

The team has prepared a short video explaining the announcement and will provide further updates as and when they become available.

Find out more about Saddleworth Village Olympics online: https://www.saddleworthvillageolympics.co.uk

