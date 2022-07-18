Motorists warned of Brun Clough car park closure

A CAR park on the A62 Saddleworth-Kirklees border, a well-used base for walkers, is out of commission until the end of November.

Canal & River Trust (C&RT) is undertaking repair work at remote Swellands and Black Moss Reservoirs in three phases over the next three years.

In order to facilitate plant hire machinery, the car park at Brun Clough reservoir – previously highlighted by ward councillors for its poor state of repair – is now a base for C&RT contractors.

Phase one works were scheduled to start on June 6 with warning notices about the impending closure posted around the moorlands site. However, the car park, located close to the Pennine Way, finally closed earlier this month.

Following completion of the work, C&RT’s contractor will carry out levelling and re-stoning of the surface of the car park.

It will then be re-opened for use to the public until the phase 2 works start next year.

Phases 2 & 3 are scheduled to run for the majority of 2023 and 2024 with the C&RT paying the council a licence fee for each year of use.

To mitigate the effects on the public, C&RT has looked at a piece of Kirklees Council owned to see if it could provide temporary car parking.

In addition, C&RT is looking to carry out a small-scale tree planting scheme on land owned by an adjoining farmer to ‘compensate for the visual impact of the track that will need creating from the A62 to the reservoirs’.

It has also been agreed they will undertake a similar scheme on council land adjacent to the car park.

