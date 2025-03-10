Mountain Rescue comes to aid of woman who suffers ankle injury on Saddleworth trek

MOUNTAIN Rescue volunteers found themselves in the middle of a dramatic rescue after a woman suffered an ankle injury.

The casualty was climbing down Birchen Clough, close to Dove Stone reservoir, on the afternoon of Saturday, March 8 when she encountered problems.

But 10 members of Greenfield-based Oldham Mountain Rescue Team helped her after they were alerted by the North West Ambulance Service.

Team vehicles were quickly dispatched to the location, where the casualty was assessed by one of the team’s Remote Rescue Medical Technicians (RRMT).

While there, the woman’s injured ankle was immobilised and she was placed in the team vehicle before being transported down the valley.

When they reached the bottom after being involved for an hour-and-a-half, she was transferred to an ambulance for the onward journey to hospital.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

