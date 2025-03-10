Property of the week: Summerhill View, Denshaw, Saddleworth

On the market with West Riding – View this property online here

This very spacious detached home in a highly sought area provides living accommodation across three reception rooms and has four double bedrooms. The layout offers versatility to suit almost any family buyer over two levels which also includes a utility room and four wc/bathroom facilities!

This large plot has garden areas to the front, side and rear all of which are well landscaped without the need for too much maintenance. The rear garden in particular is a highlight of the home ideal for family and social occasions with friends. With stone paved patio, part of which is covered via a heated pergola, beautiful lawn and a pleasing mix of plants, shrubs and trees finished with a further raised patio area to catch the late evening sun.

Ample off road parking is via a large driveway for multiple cars and a double garage with electric doors, access to a useful boarded loft space and an external EV charge point. There is even further garden space to the side of the driveway which could, if required, be utilised for further parking needs or future development subject to planning. A useful storage room sits between the house and garage.

Located on a quiet cul de sac within the beautiful village of Denshaw proving popular for families having its own primary school just a couple of minutes walk from the home. Saddleworth secondary school is reached within a ten minute drive and neighbouring Delph village has an abundance of day-to-day amenities. For a relatively small village Denshaw has a great choice of pubs with varied options for food and drink. Countryside walking routes are plentiful with a choice of reservoirs and moorlands. Commuting via motorway is a five minute drive to the M62, Metrolink around ten minutes to Newhey or Derker and the rail network in Greenfield around 15/20 minutes.

The house has a lovely “flow” accessed from an entrance vestibule into a good size hallway with ample space for coats/shoes. Double doors open to the lounge which in turn has double doors to the sitting room with French doors opening to the garden.

The separate dining room could be utilised as a fifth bedroom if required. The fitted kitchen has a farmhouse feel with large range oven, ample space to dine and opens to the useful utility room. A very large wc completes the ground floor accommodation. Four double bedrooms are accessed from the landing which has a useful storage cupboard. The en-suite shower rooms and the main family bathroom provide plenty of wet spaces. Access to a large loft space is from the landing area.

Benefitting from being sold with no onward chain, the home has full double glazing and has been fully maintained by the current owner.

To arrange your viewing of this superb family home contact West Riding 7 days a week.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

