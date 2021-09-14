MP Debbie Abrahams and Oldham Council organise annual Memory Walk to unite against dementia

MP Debbie Abrahams has teamed up again with Oldham Council to arrange the annual Oldham and Saddleworth Memory Walk in Alexandra Park on Saturday, September 25.

The free walk starts at the Boathouse Cafe at 10.15am (registration from 10am) and is about an hour long, including a guided tour and talk about the history of the award-winning park.

The Oldham East and Saddleworth MP aims to raise awareness about dementia as part of her campaign to develop a Dementia Friendly Oldham.

Mrs Abrahams is the chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Dementia and was the first MP to become an Alzheimer Society’s Dementia Friends Champion.

She said: “It’s lovely that we have now established the Oldham and Saddleworth Memory Walk as a regular event, even though last year’s had to be solo walks due to the pandemic.

“The idea is to help local people, not just to remember their loved ones, but also encourage more people to be active helping prevent dementia while improving the wellbeing of people living with dementia.

“If we raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society as a result of this, that’s a fantastic bonus especially given that Covid has really affected their fundraising over the last 18 months or so.”

Register for the Memory Walk here: https://bit.ly/38RNTPj

Cllr Zahid Chauhan, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care said: “It’s great to be collaborating with Debbie again on this year’s memory walk to raise awareness of dementia and we would like to thank her for being the driving force behind creating a dementia friendly Oldham.

“As Oldham Cares, we’re working together with partners across health and social care to identify what is working well here and what we can improve for local people living with dementia.

“This includes minimising the risk of developing dementia, providing a timely and accurate diagnosis and care plan and supporting people to access high quality health and social care which enables everyone to be included in our community. “

Sue Clarke, Alzheimer’s Society Greater Manchester Area Manager said: “This last year has been devastating for people living with dementia, their carers and their families.

“Many sadly passed away, and many more have got so much worse, while isolated from those they love and unable to continue their usual daily activities and routines. As a result, our services have never been needed more.

“We are looking forward to see our walkers join forces with their loved ones, at the Oldham and Saddleworth Memory Walk or on the paths and pavements of their choosing throughout September and are thankful for everyone lacing up their boots to support this vital cause.”

Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity and provides information and support, funds research, campaigns to improve care and creates lasting change for people affected by dementia in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Alzheimer’s Society relies on voluntary donations. You can donate now by calling 0330 333 0804 or visiting alzheimers.org.uk.

