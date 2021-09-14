Dancers needed for Coliseum pantomime ‘Aladdin’

OLDHAM Coliseum Theatre is looking for four dancers to join the cast of their renowned annual pantomime, which this year is Aladdin.

These paid roles are for dancers of a high standard, who aged 18+, with experience in all dance styles and who are comfortable with acting and musical theatre. Auditions will take place on Thursday, September 23.

Interested dancers can apply by sending their CV or Spotlight link to the programming team at the Coliseum by 10am on Thursday, September 16.

The Coliseum’s annual festive production is a highlight in the festive calendars for more than 35,000 people across Oldham and Greater Manchester.

The much-loved production mixes well-known traditions with brand new songs, pop culture references and themes.

This year’s pantomime, Aladdin, is long-awaited, having been rescheduled from 2020 due to the pandemic.

The pantomime usually features a community chorus of more than 20 young people who perform alongside professional actors. However due to safety reasons this year the theatre is instead casting four dancers aged 18+ to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission among the company.

While many Covid-19 restrictions are no longer a legal obligation, at the Coliseum all staff and artists continue to observe social distancing and wear masks to help minimise the risk of transmission and keep everyone as safe as possible.

Full details of how to apply for a Dancer role in Aladdin are online.

Aladdin runs from Saturday 13 November 2021 – Saturday 8 January 2022.

