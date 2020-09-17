MP Debbie Abrahams walks in memory of her mum

Oldham East and Saddleworth MP, Debbie Abrahams, is encouraging local people to support the work of Alzheimer’s Society by taking part in this year’s Memory Walk.

The fundraising event aims to help the charity fill a £45 million financial hole in its budget created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mrs Abrahams said: “I’ll be walking in memory of my mum, Angela, who died from Alzheimer’s.

“This year, more than ever, the charity needs as much support as we can give them because Covid-19 has caused a gaping hole in their budget.

“Whether you walk 10,000 steps, 10 miles or for 10 minutes, just make it your walk, your way.

“You can choose to walk on your own, with friends or family or even your four-legged friends.

“Just be careful about observing the rule of six as we can’t afford to risk the effects of another lockdown on Oldham and Saddleworth.

“If you raise over £100, Alzheimer’s Society will send you a medal to say thank you for your support.

“It’s really easy to sign up, and find out more, just go to their website here: memorywalk.org.uk”

Walkers up and down the country will step out on Sunday, September 20 but participants can choose another day which suits them.

Find out more about Alzheimer’s Society and their work on their website: https://www.alzheimers.org.uk

