MP Debbie Abrahams welcomes Summer School participants

MP Debbie Abrahams said she hopes to ‘nurture the next generation of community activists’ as her eighth annual Summer School begins.

The MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth welcomed participants to her Working for My Community Summer School, which is being held online for the second year running due to Covid.

On the first day, special guest appearances included Oldham Council leader Arooj Shah, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, and Oldham West and Royton MP Jim McMahon.

Mrs Abrahams told participants: “For me, politics is all about empowering communities and my vision for the Summer School is that we nurture you; the next generation of community activists.”

Participant Heather Price, from Saddleworth, said: “My sister took part a few years ago and every year she’s told me I need to sign up because it’s such a brilliant experience.

“I want to go into a career in the area of human rights so I think the Summer School is a great opportunity to learn everything I can.

“I’m particularly looking forward to the session with Francesco Motta, who is a commissioner for human rights and a former head of the UN mission in Iraq.”

Other guest speakers during the week include Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham; deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner MP; Green MP Caroline Lucas; and rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield.

