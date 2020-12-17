MP helps Mahdlo spread Christmas cheer young people and families

RAIN didn’t stop play for Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, when she was asked to support Mahdlo’s drive to bring Christmas cheer to young people and families of Oldham.

Mahdlo volunteer Louise Kirwan and her friends organised two Saturday ‘shop and drop’ mornings at Saddleworth Rangers Rugby Club in Greenfield.

People donated more than 500 boxes of toys, food and other Christmas treats, which will be shared out across Oldham and Saddleworth.

Louise said: “People are so generous and supportive that we filled six van loads of toys, food, treats, and games and I want to say thank you to them all.”

Terry Flanagan, a member of the board at Mahdlo, said: “When our CEO, Lucy Lees, asked for help we put our weight behind the cause and it has been heart-warming to see the goodness of folks shining through.”

Sue Flanagan, a trustee at Madhlo, added: “After a quick call to Debbie, who is a great supporter of Mahdlo, she immediately came down to donate and meet the team who pulled this together.

“Debbie has seen the charity develop and, in these tough times, her support is massively appreciated as Mahdlo serves a vital community service, looking after local children.”

Mrs Abrahams said: “Year in year out Mahdlo does great work in Oldham and Saddleworth, and this year, perhaps even more than usual, their efforts will make a huge difference for families and children across the borough.

“I can’t thank them enough for the great work they do. I know this will mean so much to so many families.”

