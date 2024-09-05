Murder mystery comedy ‘Clue’ to thrill audiences at Millgate Arts Centre

GET ready for an evening of intrigue, laughter, and suspense as Saddleworth Players bring the cult classic ‘Clue’ to the stage at Millgate Arts Centre from September 21 to 28.

This murder mystery, based on the iconic 1985 Paramount film and inspired by the beloved Hasbro board game, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the very last twist.

The plot centres around a remote mansion where six enigmatic guests gather for an unusual dinner party. But what begins as a seemingly ordinary evening quickly spirals into chaos when their host turns up dead, making everyone a suspect.

The eclectic cast of characters—Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard—must navigate a web of deception and misdirection as they race to uncover the murderer’s identity before the body count rises.

Directed with a keen eye for comedic timing and suspense, ‘Clue’ is a blend of farce and mystery that will appeal to both die-hard fans of the original film and board game, as well as newcomers.

The Saddleworth Players’ production is poised to deliver an evening of non-stop laughs and surprises, as the audience tries to solve the puzzle of who did it, where, and with what.

Was it Mrs. Peacock in the Study with the Knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the Library with the Wrench? Only those who attend will find out!

Tickets are available now and can be purchased at Millgate Arts Centre’s website: www.millgateartscentre.co.uk/events/clue/

