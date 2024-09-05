Excitement builds as Saddleworth prepares for Village Olympics

SADDLEWORTH is preparing for its own showcase of athletic talent this weekend.

More than 1,200 children are set to participate in the Saddleworth Village Olympics (SVO), marking the 39th year of this much-loved community event.

The festivities kick off on Saturday, September 7 with an opening ceremony at 9am at Saddleworth School in Diggle, which will be followed by a full day of competitions, including the ever-popular athletics and the fiercely contested tug-of-war.

Adding to the excitement this year is a special guest who will help open the games—a mystery figure who holds four Guinness World Records.

Organisers are keeping the identity of this guest under wraps, but they promise it is someone the community will recognise.

A variety of stalls and refreshments will be on offer. Saddleworth Rangers will be running a sweet stall, and food lovers can enjoy a pizza oven as well as Diggle’s Gate Inn catering van.

Stephen Hewitt, chairman of SVO, expressed his pride in how the event has grown stronger annually.

Adding to the event’s opening spectacle, Delph Youth Band will be on hand to provide musical accompaniment.

