Museum welcomes new exhibit to recognise Saddleworth scientist

A CAMPAIGN to recognise a celebrated Saddleworth-born scientist has led to new insight into his background from proud family members.

A plaque in memory of Uppermill raised Albert Beaumont (AB) Wood, originally erected at Saddleworth School, now has a new home at Saddleworth Museum.

Head boy Jack Sinfield and head girl, Isabella Cook were joined by several of AB Wood’s relatives at the official unveiling.

Nephew John Whitehead, 77, from Delph brought a collection of memorabilia, collected by John’s brother Peter, to show guests. Among the items was their uncle’s OBE.

AB’s great nephew Sam Kowalczyk, a Saddleworth School pupil, also attended as did Grasscroft resident Roy Crozier who initially appealed to Saddleworth Parish Council to recognise Wood’s achievements.

His initial request for a blue plaque to honour the brilliant physicist could still come to fruition.

Wood, brought up at Pickhill in Uppermill, was known for his pioneering work in the field of underwater acoustics and sonar.

Later educated at Huddersfield Technical College and Manchester University, he worked on developing sonar in the UK from World War One until after the Second World War.

“He was always talked about in the family because he was regularly being presented with one of these prestigious awards,” explained John. “My mother and her sister were very proud of his achievements.

“He probably left Saddleworth when he was about 20 but he would always visit the family every Easter.

“It’s nice to see the plaque on display again. I was at the unveiling first time round but then it disappeared from view.”

