Get Together goes great to raise over £1,000 for charities

TUG of war, brass bands, dancing and a penalty shootout were just some of the games and entertainment to enjoy at The Great Saddleworth Get Together.

This year’s event, held at The White Hart at Lydgate, also included a ‘Great Saddleworth Bake off’ for the first time, open to budding Mary Berrys of all ages.

Local organisations and groups provided the fun, stalls and entertainment for children and adults alike.

Run by Love Lydgate Community Group, Saddleworth Round Table and The White Hart, the event raised more than £1,000 for charities.

Henry Burbidge, one of the organisers, commented: “We couldn’t have asked for a better day – the sun was shining, refreshments were flowing, and people were enjoying the music, stalls and dancing.

“I want to give a big thank you to everyone who helped out and turned up. Because of you we made over £1,000 for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team, Blood Bikes and Air Ambulance.

“We had some fantastic cakes in the Great Saddleworth Bake Off. Thank you to all those who baked one!

“We will be hoping to replicate the success of this year next year. Hope to see you all there.”

The ‘Great Get Together’ events, run across the country since 2017, are inspired by former MP Jo Cox, who was murdered on June 16, 2016.

She was a strong supporter of communities and in her first speech to Parliament she said: “We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us”.

