Music concert to support MIND

TWO musical talents are taking centre stage in Uppermill for an evening concert.

The event at Uppermill Methodist Church on Friday, November 26 will celebrate the centenary of the National Pharmacy Association as well as raise money for MIND.

To mark the association’s milestone anniversary, board members were asked to raise money for good causes, so chose the mental health charity.

Starring at the concert will be mezzo soprano Kathryn Rudge with pianist Duncan Glenday, who are both popular highlights when they perform at the Uppermill Summer Music Festival.

Liverpool-born Kathryn is an award-winning singer performing in operas, song recitals and orchestral concerts nationally and internationally.

Once named The Times’ Rising Star of Classical Music, she is always a huge hit with audiences and she is a frequent performer on BBC Radio 3.

Duncan enjoys a busy and varied performing career as an award-winning recitalist, concerto soloist, chamber musician and teacher.

He has performed extensively throughout the UK at venues such as St James’ Piccadilly, London, the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, the Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford, and with the Northern Chamber Orchestra at the Lowry, Salford Quays.

Duncan is currently a tutor of piano at Manchester University, Chetham’s School of Music and at the Royal Northern College of Music Junior Department.

Tickets for the evening concert, starting at 7.30pm, cost £12 and are available at Strachan’s Chemist (New Street, Uppermill) or Uppermill Post Office.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

