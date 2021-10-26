Police appeal launched following armed robbery in Oldham

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection to an armed robbery in Oldham.

On October 25 at approximately 10am, officers were called to reports of an armed robbery at a shop in Town Square Shopping Centre.

Enquiries have established that two men entered the shop before threatening staff with a screwdriver and making off with a quantity of cash.

No one was injured however staff were left understandably shaken by the incident.

The offenders made off in a grey Suzuki Swift.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Constable Zulqarnain Tanweer, of GMP’s Oldham division, said: “This was a terrifying incident in which innocent staff members were threatened with weapons.

“We have been following a number of CCTV enquiries which has lead us to be able to release these images of an individual we want to speak to.

“If anyone has any information that could help us to identify this man please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 01618569059, quoting log number 849 of 25/10/2021.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

