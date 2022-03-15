Musical Miners in comedy at Oldham Coliseum

BRASSED Off meets The Full Monty in Richard Cameron’s The Glee Club at Oldham Coliseum Theatre this month.

The show runs from March 15-19, presented by Stockroom, Theatre by the Lake, Cast in Doncaster and Kiln Theatre.

In the summer of ’62, five hard-working, hard-drinking Doncaster miners, together with their church organist accompanist, are frantically preparing to wow the audience of a local gala concert with their sweet tones.

This is The Glee Club, a group of unlikely singers, who though being established in the working men’s clubs, aren’t exactly known for being at the vanguard of a musical revolution.

But both Britain and music are about to change… and so too are the lives of these six men, will anything ever be the same again?

Richard Cameron’s raucous comedy about friendship and divided loyalty in a rough and rugged world, features the romantic songs of the 1950s performed live on stage.

Director Kate Wasserberg said: “With incredible songs and boisterous humour, it is the bittersweet story of one boy’s coming of age and the men he knew, held together by their love of music and each other.

“Stockroom is above all things a touring company and we can’t wait to bring this play, about what unites us even when events threaten to tear us apart, to audiences.”

Thanks to support from the National Lottery audiences can get 2 For 1 Tickets to select performances of The Glee Club at Oldham Coliseum as part of the Love Your Local Theatre campaign.

The offer applies to Tuesday – Thursday performances and is available to anyone who is a National Lottery player and possesses a ticket or other proof of purchase for a National Lottery game.

The National Lottery is subsidising more than 150,000 tickets at 100 theatres across the UK as a thank you to players for the £30million they raise each week for good causes.

This campaign is run by UK Theatre and also hopes to encourage people to support their local theatre as venues across the UK look to recover from the impact of Covid-19.

• The Glee Club runs at Oldham Coliseum Theatre from March 15-19.

Tickets can be booked by calling the Box Office on 0161 624 2829 or online at

www.coliseum.org.uk

