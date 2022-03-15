In loving memory: Eric Bradshaw

Eric Bradshaw, formerly of Greenfield, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Millfield Residential Home, Waterhead, Oldham, aged 96 years.

Eric was born in Oldham but lived in Greenfield for 55 years before spending his final years at Millfield.

At the age of 18, he became a Signalman 1st Class on the aircraft carrier HMS Implacable during WW2. The ship played a significant role in the war with Japan in the Pacific in 1945. When atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Aug 1945, ‘The Implac’ was stationed off the Japanese coast. Eric was on watch on the ship’s bridge when the bombs fell and his duty was to read signals in morse code transmitted from the bridge of the British Pacific Fleet’s flagship. Japan surrendered several days later. Eric was awarded five medals for his war service.

When Eric moved to Saddleworth in 1960 with wife Mary and family, they had the newsagent’s shop on Chew Valley Road for several years before he returned to buying and selling cotton yarn.

Eric was a talented singer, actor and dancer, taking leading roles especially in Gilbert and Sullivan productions and was a member of Saddleworth Musical Society for many years.

His wife Mary, who died in 2002, established the Saddleworth Singers and was an active member of the Saddleworth community and local primary school teacher.

Eric was a keen sportsman and was the secretary at Greenfield Cricket Club for many years, where he also set up the fundraising 50 Club as well as playing for the club. He was a lifelong supporter of Oldham Rugby League Roughyeds and Latics football team. Among his other hobbies were gardening and crosswords.

Eric will be sadly missed. He leaves behind his two daughters Christine and Ruth and sons-in-law Gordon and Chris. He was a very proud grandpa to Catherine and Hannah.

His committal and celebration of life was at Hollinwood Crematorium on March 7 followed by a gathering of friends and family at The Old Bell Inn Delph.

