Musician and artist unite after song sparks creative reaction

A CHANCE listen has led to an unexpected artistic partnership between a local songwriter and a Saddleworth artist.

The debut album of Kieran McMahon – better known by his stage name Glen Millstone – struck a chord with Mark Whyatt, in more ways than one.

Kieran released A Few Tales So Far in July and the record has already travelled far beyond Oldham. Tracks have been broadcast on radio stations worldwide, including the influential KEXP in Seattle, but it was much closer to home where the album made its biggest impact.

Mark, a respected professional artist and designer, was particularly taken by the title track I’ve a Way – which paints a vivid picture of a school careers meeting. The scene resonated so strongly that he felt compelled to create a bespoke artwork inspired by the song.

As the pair began talking, they found they shared a similar story: both had been urged to favour “safer” career paths during their own school careers interviews, echoing the narrative in Kieran’s lyrics.

Decades apart but with the same discouraging advice ringing in their ears, both ultimately ignored it – and their new contribution is proof of what happened when they did.

Mark – along with his partner Rebecca and business partner Janis – runs Saddleworth Picture Framing & Millyard Art Gallery in Uppermill.

The gallery – tucked above Garratt’s Wine Merchant & Delicatessen on the high street – is now home to a modest yet eye-catching exhibition born from this creative meeting of minds. Visitors can browse the display during the gallery’s usual opening hours.

A limited run of physical CDs is available, each bundled with a signed print of Mark’s artwork and a sticker. The exhibition will remain in place until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Kieran is also stepping into a new local role as host of the brand-new Open Mic Night at the Egyptian Room in Oldham’s old town hall. The first session takes place on Tuesday, November 25, at 7.30pm, offering another platform for grassroots creativity to flourish.