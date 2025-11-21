Moorgate Halt closure plan slammed by Saddleworth campaign group

CAMPAIGNERS hoping to save a Saddleworth level crossing have hit out at bosses of a multi-billion pound rail project for ‘ignoring everyone’s advice.’

Moorgate Halt has been at the centre of much conjecture as the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) passes through the area.

And the latest documents stating the intention to close the footpath – 209 – it lies on and use another one nearby have been met with dismay.

Many feel a footbridge should be installed instead, but a Transport and Works Act Order submitted to the Secretary of State of Transport suggests that will not happen.

Documents supporting it state: “The existing Moorgate Halt Level Crossing connects Dark Lane and Ladcastle Road on the west of the railway with Moorgate Street and Den Lane on the east.

“It is approximately 200 metres north of the Wickens Underbridge and will be closed.

“To provide alternative access following the level crossing closure, the Footpath 244, which passes under Wickens Underbridge, will be upgraded in order to provide an alternative route for pedestrians to cross the railway line at this location following the removal of the level crossing.

“The footpath upgrades will include resurfacing, new steps, repairs to existing footpath features, regrading of land and the removal of vegetation which currently hinders access along the footpath.”

That has enraged the group set up in opposition, which said: “We are not against the upgrade but the questionable way that Network Rail has gone about it.

“Network Rail itself says it’s a “popular route” which “receives a very high volume of usage” and a” high proportion of vulnerable users.”

“Oldham Council refused an application to permanently close the footpath 209, but Network Rail did not accept this and is now applying to central government instead.

“We are dismayed that Network Rail continues to propose a scheme which is dangerous to users and extremely inconvenient.

“Network Rail does not seem to care that our historic path and ancient highway dates back more than 1,000 years.

“The Campaign Group and Saddleworth Parish Council have repeatedly asked for discussions with Network Rail, but Network Rail has refused every time.

“We have tried to suggest how the cost of the footbridge could be reduced but again Network Rail refused to talk to us. The result is that Network Rail has put forward proposals that show very little understanding of our area.

“The proposals are dangerous as they put lives at risk, particularly those of children and vulnerable people.”

A costing document has revealed the total of electrifying and updating the stretch of track between Stalybridge and Diggle which oases through Saddleworth – almost £225 million.

That includes remodelling Greenfield Station to make it accessible on both platforms, while also installing new equipment on Saddleworth Viaduct and several bridge alterations so new trains can run along the line.

Among several schemes put forward in the TWAO application are the establishment of a temporary site compound, utilising the existing parking area for the Friezland Church Hall.

Earthworks, devegetation and resurfacing to establish a permanent maintenance facility at Oaklands Road, including the widening of an existing vehicular access and the creation of a new second vehicular access from Oaklands Road is also put forward.

Site compounds on land between Oldham Road and Chapel Road and a permanent parking area off Den Lane, approximately halfway between the Den Quarry Underbridge and the properties on Den Lane – currently occupied by trees and vegetation – are also proposed.

When approached by Saddleworth Independent, Mark Ashton, Sponsor for the Transpennine Route Upgrade, responded to the campaign group.

He said: “We recognise how important local walking routes are to the community, and we’ve been engaging closely with residents and stakeholders as we develop these proposals.

“Safety is our highest priority and with faster, more frequent trains coming as part of the electrification upgrades, the risks at Moorgate Halt Level Crossing increase significantly. This mean that closing it is the safest option for everyone.

“We explored a range of alternatives, including the possibility of a new footbridge, but as a publicly funded programme, it’s vital that we invest proportionately and responsibly across the full route.

“Our proposal is to enhance the existing alternative path via the underbridge between Oldham Road and Ladcastle Road, creating a safe six-minute walking route with upgraded surfacing and new steps with handrails.”