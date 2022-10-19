National crown for Dobcross Silver Band

THIRTEEN might be unlucky for some – but not Dobcross Silver Band as they were crowned National Fourth Section champions on their first visit since 2009.

The band, led by Musical Director Jason Smith, qualified for the competition in Cheltenham after finishing as runners up at the North Regional Finals in Blackpool.

Andy Black, Dobcross Silver Band chairman, said: “It is an absolutely fantastic win on our first visit to the National Finals since 2009.

“Jason Smith and the players have worked tremendously hard on the Test Piece over recent months and their efforts have been rewarded with the winners’ trophy and promotion to the Third Section.

“We would like to thank most sincerely all our friends and supporters who have contributed to our fundraising efforts to make this trip possible.

“This success has the crowned an amazingly successful year for the Silver Band, with qualification at the Regional contest in February followed by a succession of contest wins and quality concert performances. We are determined to build on this success in the year ahead.

“At present we do have a couple of player vacancies and the Band always appreciates support on the admin / marketing side, so important to keeping running smoothly.

“We are proud to represent the village of Dobcross and for us this is only the start of our quest to see the Silver Band back where it should be at the forefront of the brass banding scene.”

As well as competing, the band performs at least five concerts each year in the village and plays an integral part in the Whit Friday marches and contests.

They are entirely self funding and rely on performance income and community support to cover operational costs.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

