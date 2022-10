A £500 boost has been awarded to the ATC Cadets 2200 Oldham Squadron as thanks for their help at Wellifest and Saddleworth Show 2022.

The Show Committee, represented by Frank Bolger from Oldham Metro Rotary Club, presented the cheque to Pilot Officer Lauren Sharp.

The money will help provide IT equipment to assist online learning and examinations taken by the cadets.

