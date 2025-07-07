National Highways releases images after M60 crash and closure

NATIONAL Highways has released images following the closure of the M60 in Greater Manchester today (Monday, July 7).

A multi-vehicle collision involving heavy goods vehicles and cars has caused significant damage and spillages between J25 Bredbury Interchange and J1 Pyramid Roundabout.

Emergency services are on site, and while injuries are minor, extensive cleanup and vehicle recovery mean the closure will remain in place for some time.

For those affected, diversion routes are in place.

Diversion Routes

Clockwise (follow the route marked with a hollow diamond symbol and then a solid triangle symbol)

Leave M60 clockwise at Jct 25

At the roundabout, take third exit onto A560

Follow the A560 westbound and continue past J26, remaining on the A560.

At the Portwood Interchange (M60 J27) take the third exit to remain on the A560 note: diversion route symbol changes to solid triangle at this point

Continue on to the A560 to the roundabout with the A5145 and take the fourth exit on to Travis Brow

Keep left on the A5145 and turn on to the A5145

Remain on the A5145 to J1 of the M60 and at the roundabout take the third exit to re-join the M60 clockwise.

Anti-clockwise (follow route marked with a solid square symbol on local road signs):

Leave M60 anti-clockwise at Jct 1.

At the roundabout take second exit onto A5145 (Travis Brow)

At A5145/A560 roundabout, take first exit onto A560 eastbound

At A560/M60 Jct 27 roundabout, take third exit onto A560 eastbound

At A560/M60 Jct 25 roundabout, take first exit and rejoin M60 anti-clockwise.

For updates, visit www.trafficengland.com or check our travel apps.