New course to give local students digital skills edge

YOUNG people across Greater Manchester will be among the first to access a prestigious new computing certificate.

The course includes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning skills for students aged 14 to 19.

The Certificate in Applied Computing will ensure essential digital skills are hard wired into the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate (MBacc), which bosses hope will increase access to high-quality jobs across the 10 boroughs – including in Tameside and Oldham.

The certificate was developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, a UK-based global charity which helps young people realise their potential through computing and digital technologies.

The course is free, self-paced, requires no teacher marking, and covers key digital skills including data handling, visual communication, web design, and an introduction to AI.

Once each stage of the course is completed, learners receive a recognised certificate from the Raspberry Pi Foundation to support college or job applications.

The course was officially launched at the MBacc Summit following a successful pilot involving 92 students from seven Greater Manchester schools. It will now roll out to over 250 schools across the city-region, with an initial focus on 14 to 15-year-olds and plans to expand further next year.

The MBacc is Greater Manchester’s ambitious plan to transform technical education, supporting young people to access in-demand careers in sectors such as health, construction, transport, digital, and more.

Shaped by employers, educators and students themselves, the MBacc is designed to give young people a clear, supported path into meaningful employment, without needing to leave their hometown.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “This is exactly the kind of innovation we had in mind when we launched the MBacc. It gives young people real digital skills that employers are crying out for and shows Greater Manchester doing what devolution allows us to do best – responding to local need with bold, practical solutions.”

Schools involved in the pilot have already seen the impact.

Lauren Maddison, Assistant Head of IT and Computer Science at Hollingworth Academy, said: “It’s made students think differently about computing. Many are now considering careers they hadn’t thought of before.”

As the MBacc enters its second year, local employers, educators and families are being encouraged to get involved — whether by offering T Level placements, using MBacc tools like Beeline, or bringing the Certificate in Applied Computing into the classroom.

To find out more, visit the Greater Manchester Apprenticeship and Careers Service (GMACS) website at https://gmacs.co.uk/