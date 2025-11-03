National Theatre Live brings ‘Mrs Warren’s Profession’ from West End to Delph

AWARD-WINNING actors are bringing West End live theatre to Delph thanks to special film nights.
On Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8, ‘Mrs Warren’s Profession’ will come to the Millgate Arts Centre as a film recording by National Theatre Live.
Five-time Olivier Award winner Imelda Staunton (The Crown) joins forces with her real-life daughter Bessie Carter (Bridgerton) for the very first time, playing mother and daughter in Bernard Shaw’s incendiary moral classic.
Vivie Warren is a woman ahead of her time. Her mother, however, is a product of that old patriarchal order. Exploiting it has earned Mrs Warren a fortune – but at what cost?
Filmed live from the West End, this production reunites Staunton with director Dominic Cooke (Follies, Good), exploring the clash between morality and independence, traditions and progress.
- ‘Mrs Warren’s Profession’ will be shown on Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8 at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph, starting at 7.30pm.
Find out more and book tickets online here.
