National Theatre Live brings ‘Mrs Warren’s Profession’ from West End to Delph

AWARD-WINNING actors are bringing West End live theatre to Delph thanks to special film nights.

On Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8, ‘Mrs Warren’s Profession’ will come to the Millgate Arts Centre as a film recording by National Theatre Live.

Five-time Olivier Award winner Imelda Staunton (The Crown) joins forces with her real-life daughter Bessie Carter (Bridgerton) for the very first time, playing mother and daughter in Bernard Shaw’s incendiary moral classic.

Vivie Warren is a woman ahead of her time. Her mother, however, is a product of that old patriarchal order. Exploiting it has earned Mrs Warren a fortune – but at what cost?

Filmed live from the West End, this production reunites Staunton with director Dominic Cooke (Follies, Good), exploring the clash between morality and independence, traditions and progress.

‘Mrs Warren’s Profession’ will be shown on Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8 at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph, starting at 7.30pm.

Find out more and book tickets online here.