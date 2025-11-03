Celebration Concert to mark milestone 175 years of Delph Band

PLAYERS past, present and future will take to the stage for a special Celebration Concert as Delph Band marks 175 years.

All are welcome to the concert on Sunday, November 16 at Denshaw Village Hall, from 3pm-5pm.

The event will see players from Delph Tooters (beginner group), Training Band and Delph Youth Band unite with the Senior Band and past players.

It will bring together players from the age of six upwards to help celebrate the band’s milestone 175th anniversary this year.

Tickets cost £5 per person (children go free) and can be purchased from Eventbrite here.

There will be a bar serving refreshments and a raffle (cash payments only), with prizes including a signed Oldham Athletic Football and a meal for two at The Bay Leaf in Delph.

Delph Band was formed in 1850 in conjunction with the Castleshaw Reed Band and is now firmly established in the Northwest Second Section.

Over the years rehearsal rooms have included the printer’s shop, the Bell Inn and the Wesleyan Chapel. The Band also used Delph Mechanics Institute before moving to its own band room in Lawton Square in 1954.

Many contest successes include the Northwest Regional Championships, Manchester District Championship and victories at both Pontins and Butlins contests. The Band proudly lays claim to being the first Saddleworth band to have won the National Championship of Great Britain not once, but twice.

The Band has been involved with several prestigious engagements including playing at the Commonwealth Games, performing at a party at the Duke of Westminster’s country estate and appearances in Brassed Off and Coronation Street.

Find out more about Delph Band and their upcoming concerts and events on their website: https:/www.delphband.co.uk/