Nell Gwynn brings bawdy laughs and big heart to Delph stage

A FUN, funny and joy-filled production is coming to Delph as Millgate Arts Centre presents Nell Gwynn.

Featuring a cast of 20, a live band, lively dances and cheeky songs, the show promises a vibrant night of theatre full of colour, comedy and charisma.

Set in London, 1660, the story unfolds as King Charles II reclaims the throne and restores theatre after years of Puritan rule under Oliver Cromwell. With his extravagant, hedonistic tastes, the King embraces the revival of performance and glamour and at Drury Lane, one young woman is about to seize her chance.

Enter Nell Gwynn – orange seller, trouble-maker, and soon, one of the first women ever to step onto the English stage. Her talent and boldness ignite chaos in the male-dominated theatre world, and before long she catches the eye of the King himself.

Rising from poverty in the slums, Nell becomes both a celebrated actress and the King’s favourite mistress. But fame brings its own dangers. Caught between loyalty to those she loves and the pressures of palace life, she faces a choice – remain the bright star of the stage or step into royal shadows.

Jessica Swale’s acclaimed play blends riotous humour with a sharp feminist edge. Audiences can expect music, bawdy laughs, gorgeous costumes and an evocative set that brings the era to life.

Nell Gwynn herself was an extraordinary woman. Though she lived only 37 years, she rose from hardship to become one of the most recognised performers of her time and a defining figure in the Restoration era.

Director Carol Davies said:

“I have really enjoyed directing Jessica Swale’s play. She manages to give us both the dangerous political context of the 1660s and the sheer exuberance of life in the newly restored theatres.

I have a wonderful cast, musicians and crew who have worked with me to bring Nell’s story to life. I hope you enjoy it.”

Nell Gwynn runs at Millgate Arts Centre, Delph, from November 15 to 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £12.50 (under 18s £6.25) from TicketSource.