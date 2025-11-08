Oldham set to shine as Christmas lights switch-on returns

OLDHAM town centre will come alive with festive colour and cheer on Saturday, November 15, as the annual Christmas Lights Switch-On Show returns.

The main stage show will take place from 5.30pm to 6.30pm outside the Old Town Hall, featuring performances from Oldham’s Fierce Dance and the Oldham Coliseum’s production of A Christmas Fair.

Crowds can also look forward to appearances from Anton Benson’s Beauty and the Beast pantomime cast from the Queen Elizabeth Hall, along with Ollie and Millie, Rodney the Reindeer, and Saddleworth’s own Frank Rothwell. And of course, Father Christmas will make his traditional appearance.

Earlier in the afternoon, families can meet Bluey and Bingo in the Market Hall from 2pm, where the popular characters will appear at intervals throughout the day.

The evening will close with the official switch-on of Oldham’s Christmas lights and tree, followed by a spectacular fireworks finale lighting up the night sky.

One lucky local child will also get the chance to join Father Christmas and special guests on stage to press the button and officially illuminate the town.

To enter, visit oldham.gov.uk/push_the_button and complete the form before midnight on Wednesday, November 12.

Visitors can make a full day of it by exploring Oldham’s cafés, bars, and restaurants, including Nando’s, Molino Lounge, Egyptian Room, Bitter Sweet, Parliament Square Café, Café 22, and The Fox and Pine – perfect for a festive meal or drink with friends and family.

The celebrations continue every Saturday in the run-up to Christmas – November 22 and 29, December 6 and 13 — with street bands, live performances, and creative family workshops from 12 noon to 4pm.

Cllr Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said:

“Our Christmas lights switch-on is always one of the highlights of the year, bringing families and friends together to celebrate everything we love about Oldham.

This year’s event is full of fun and excitement for all ages – and it’s completely free. It’s also a great opportunity to support our fantastic local traders, markets and independent shops.”

Oldham offers a wide range of shopping options, from festive treats at Tommyfield Market to big-name brands and unique local stores. With three hours of free parking in council-owned town centre car parks, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a stress-free day of shopping and entertainment.

So wrap up warm, bring the family, and join the celebrations in Oldham town centre on Saturday, November 15, as the town welcomes the start of the festive season.

Find out more at whatson.oldham.gov.uk/event/oldham-christmas-light-switch-on.