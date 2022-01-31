Netball girls unbeaten

SADDLEWORTH School’s Year 8 netball team ended 2021 unbeaten in the Oldham Schools’ League.

So far, they have secured wins against Hulme Grammar, Bluecoat and, most recently Crompton House 24-6, to sit comfortably at the top of the table.

In their latest victory, there was excellent play from Molly Hirst and Scarlett Kinsler allowed Saddleworth to carry the ball through to goal after some amazing defence from Phoebe Griffiths and Alice Winfield.

“The whole team showed up on court with a fiery attitude and the drive to win, and for that I am immensely proud,” explained PE curriculum leader Rachael Muir.

She added the team has gone from strength to strength this season, after a year of playing no fixtures, due to the Covid lockdowns and restrictions.

Rachael explained: “This team of talented girls has struggled to find its own style of play after a year of arriving at secondary school and not being allowed to compete or even train together, for the most part.

“Three games into our first season and they have begun to bond and gel as a team, overcoming issues within the game and some tough opposition.”

