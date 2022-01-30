Joy as prop Andy joins Warriors from rivals

ANDY Joy has left Saddleworth Rangers to join rivals Waterhead Warriors where he will be reunited with his brother Phil.

The prop forward, who has played professionally for North Wales Crusaders and Coventry Bears, will add even more experience to the Peach Road club.

Joy will link up with brother Phil, Danny Bridge and Gareth Owen who have also returned to the club having all left Oldham RL at the end of last season.

“The reason Andy has joined us is because his brother is here, and he wants to play alongside him. That is the crux of the matter,” explained joint coach Jon Perks.

Warriors trained over the Christmas period and Perks is delighted with the way preparations have gone until they were disrupted when he and joint coach Keith Brennan contracted Covid-19 last week and were forced to self-isolate.

He said: “The new lads have settled in well and the three from Oldham have driven on training to a new level which is fantastic for Keith and myself.

“There is going to be competition for places which is good rather than simply picking a team to play on a Saturday.

“Keith and I are back coaching and really enjoying working with the players.”

The arrival of the new players will strengthen Warriors’ forwards in particular.

“That has been a weakness previously, but now we will have a big, solid pack,” explained Perks.

Though there have been five new arrivals – former Swinton player Anthony Morrison has also signed – Perks added the core of the team of recent seasons will be remaining.

“The new players will strengthen us considerably, but we won’t forget the loyal lads who have been with us during the difficult times,” he continued.

Warriors recently held their presentation night for last season.

Jenson Hamilton was player of the year after accumulating most man-of-the-match awards. He also named coach’s player of the year by Perks.

James Perks was the players’ player of the year and was given the coach’s award by Brennan.

Freddie Fallas was the A team player of the year, Mickey Diveney was players’ player and Harry Thewlis landed the coach’s award.

Evan Campbell was the Under-18s player of the year and Callum Murphy the U18s players’ player of the year while Scott Hanley and Austin Hoy were the coaches’ player of the year.

Liam Locke, meanwhile, was named clubman of the year and picked up the Allan Booth Trophy.

