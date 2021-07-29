Netballers score with £1,706.82 for charity after lockdown challenge

EIGHT young netballers set their sights on a new goal when Covid restrictions meant they couldn’t take to the court or even train together.

Saddleworth Netball Club’s Under 11s Seals decided to tackle a charity challenge in February to keep themselves active during lockdown as well as raise money for a good cause.

They chose to support Ward 84 at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital as it is a cause close to their hearts.

Team member Esme Fryer was treated there after she was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of five, and a member of the U12s team also received care there after receiving the same diagnosis 12 months ago.

The eight U11s Seals set themselves a target of completing a 100-mile run and a 100-mile walk, split between them, and hoped to £100 – which they smashed with a total of £1,706.82.

Danielle Corrigan, team manager, explained: “The girls had not been able to play netball because of the Covid restrictions and lockdown.

“So they decided to do something good for fitness and to get them talking regularly again, as well as raise some money for charity.

“Both girls received great support from Ward 84 so it seemed right to do something in return for them.”

The girls – Esme Fryer, Heidi Skinkis, Brooke Corrigan, Maisie Felstead, Niamh Hogan, Kyla Wild, Deryn Francis and Olivia Cornelly – posted pictures into a WhatApp group throughout their challenge, and also kept a countdown of how many miles they had left.

Esme also worked up to running a 5k and completed it for the first time on the last weekend of their challenge.

Nicola Truelove, team coach, said: “The girls did a great job and smashed their goal – it was incredible.”

A cheque was presented to Georgia Sleigh, from the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital charity, who said the money will be spent specifically on toys and gifts.

“The girls have done so well. It is a fantastic amount to raise, especially during the pandemic,” she added.

Saddleworth Netball Club had planned to hold a tournament to raise more funds but it was cancelled due to Covid. They hope it can take place in the near future, including games for parents and children.

