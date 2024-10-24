New appointments boost care department at Pearson Solicitors

TWO new appointments at Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers are bringing a wealth of experience and continued commitment to children and families in the area.

The law firm has expanded its care department with the appointment of new head of child care Rachel Early and paralegal Charlotte Wilson.

Rachel joins with more than 30 years of experience, including handling complex cases and representing both local authorities and families.

She represents children, parents and relatives in the most complex child care cases which involve physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, drug and alcohol misuse, and neglect.

Her deep knowledge of key legislation and her ability to effectively communicate with clients makes her a force in care proceedings.

Rachel said: “I am pleased to have joined such a well-established firm with a long history of undertaking family work and providing excellent representation to parents and relatives in care proceedings.”

Also joining the team is paralegal Charlotte, who will be working with established child care solicitor Rebecca Wolfenden and paralegal Nicole Brown.

Charlotte said: “I am delighted to have joined Pearsons. I am eager to contribute to the company’s success and excited about the opportunities for professional growth and development.

“The value of Pearsons aligns perfectly with my career aspirations, and I look forward to having a meaningful contribution to the shared goals of the firm.”

Joanne Ormston, Director and Practice Manager, said: “Rachel’s compassionate approach and dedication to ensuring the voices of children and vulnerable individuals are heard and respected makes her a valuable addition to our team.

“She is committed to building trust and rapport with clients, guiding them through the often challenging legal processes with empathy and professionalism.

“As head of child care she will steer our team and provide guidance and mentorship to our new paralegal Charlotte, who we also welcome to the firm.

“The growing team have not only extensive legal expertise, but these appointments further strengthen our commitment to providing exceptional legal services in care law.”

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers offer a range of legal services and financial services to both private and commercial clients.

Find out more on their website www.pearsonlegal.co.uk or call them on 0161 787 3500.

