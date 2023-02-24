New Bulky Bobs contract will help those in need

MORE families and residents who are struggling with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis could benefit from Oldham Council’s renewed household bulky waste collection contract.

Last month the local authority agreed a new three-year partnership with the FRC Group, meaning Bulky Bobs, will continue to operate across the borough.

Bulky Bobs have run the council’s service since 2005.

As well as saving the council money, the new agreement will see Bulky Bobs carry out the local welfare provision (LWP) contract for the first time.

This means pre-loved items, such as unwanted furniture, white goods and much more will be donated to people who otherwise would be struggling to afford them.

Councillor Hannah Roberts, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: “We are pleased to carry on our partnership with Bulky Bobs as we’ve worked together for the last 17 years.

“In that time, they’ve carried out more than 100,000 home collections.

“Some of what is collected is in a poor condition and has to be tipped. But every year hundreds of items are recovered which can be used again by vulnerable residents who are struggling to set up or maintain a home in the borough.

“Under the terms of this new contract we want to increase the number of annual collections, meaning more furniture will be picked up so it can be donated to those in need.

“By using Bulky Bobs, you could be helping someone who is in need and disposing of your unwanted items in a legal manner.”

The cost of using Bulky Bobs is currently £20 for three items and £7 for each item collected thereafter. The additional charge for fridges, freezers or fridge-freezers is £10. Bagged up fabric or small electrical items, like kettles or toasters, are picked up for free as part of any paid collection.

These fees may be subject to change in the next financial year, but it is still one of the cheapest collection services in Greater Manchester. And anyone using the Assisted Collection service is still able to have one free collection a year.

Cllr Roberts added: “Bulky Bobs is a licensed waste carrier, which means your goods are being picked up and disposed of properly.

“As part of our Don’t Trash Oldham clean-up campaign we constantly remind residents to use licensed carriers.

“That’s because time and again we have to clear up waste that has been dumped by someone who told a resident they would take it away for £20.

“Your waste is your responsibility, so it’s up to you to check if someone has a licence. It takes two minutes to check online. If your waste is dumped then you could be the one who ends up with a fine or in the dock.”

Check the register of waste carriers, brokers and dealers online at https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers

Call Oldham Council on 0161 770 6644 to book your collection. Payments are taken over the phone from a credit/debit card.

For more information visit www.oldham.gov.uk./bulkybobs

Are you worried about the rising cost of energy bills, food, and transport? You are not alone, the cost of living is rising and is affecting many of us.

We know it’s a difficult time for many so please be aware support is available for you.

We can help with issues like debt, finding a job, heating your home, feeding your family and more.

Ring the Oldham Helpline on 0161 770 7007 or for more information visit https://www.oldham.gov.uk/wecanhelp