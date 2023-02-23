FRESH from his sold-out, critically-acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run and becoming the most viewed British comedian of all time on TikTok, world-famous prankster and Lee Nelson creator Simon Brodkin is back with an outrageous new stand-up show.
In Screwed Up Simon rips into celebrity culture, social media, the police, Putin, Prince Andrew and Jesus. Nothing is off limits in this hilarious show, including his own mental health, his family, his five arrests and how he once found himself at an underground sex party
Simon will be performing at Oldham Coliseum on March 9. Tickets are priced at £23.50 and can be bought at: https://www.coliseum.org.uk/spektrix/spektrix-events/simon-brodkin-screwed-up
One Reply to “World-famous prankster is heading to Oldham Coliseum”
No one cares whoever he’s supposed to be ?
This is just getting silly, The Coliseum is finally being wound up, the funding ends at the end of March, but they’ve also been awarded an extra £350,000 to cover freelance contracts and other financial comments and that’s it.
There are are around 250,000 people living in Oldham and only around 400 turned up for the meeting organized by Equity and yet they somehow still expect the town to fork out ever more money for ever less by way of a return, not artistically and not commercially.