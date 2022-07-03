New business, recruits and digital signage platform Cornerstone Design and Marketing continues impressive growth

FULL-SERVICE agency Cornerstone Design and Marketing is continuing its impressive growth and development with a raft of new business wins and five new recruits.

The Lees-based agency is forecasting a sales growth of 30-40 per cent for 2022 following its £1.2million turnover in 2021 – the agency’s best-ever performance, despite the economic impact of the Covid pandemic and the resulting national lockdowns.

Cornerstone DM’s growth includes three new leisure trusts serving Bury, Barrow and Blackpool added to its leisure industry portfolio that already includes Active Tameside, Oldham Community Leisure, Everybody Sport & Recreation, GM Acitve, Volair and Burnley Leisure and Culture.

Other new clients include automotive storage specialists Linco Automotive, a North West-based SME providing consultancy, design, supply and installation services to prestige car dealerships; and London-based Cheetah Transformation, which works with clients to build, implement and support the adoption of a global workflow management system.

Managing Director David Wadsworth, who founded Cornerstone DM in his parent’s attic in 2007, said: “We’re working with regional, national and international firms across a number of industries. 2022 has been an exceptional year for us so far, and with more new business in the pipeline, we are going from strength to strength.

“We’ve bolstered the team with more resource across several disciplines to maintain our exceptional standards and high-quality outputs.

“Everything we do is based on our founding principles – results, reputation and relationships.

Testimony to that is the number of potential new clients coming to us following recommendations from our existing clients.”

These latest expansions follow a succession of new contracts won by Cornerstone in late 2021 that were already accelerating the agency’s recruitment and growth plans.

The new recruits have augmented Cornerstone’s account management, digital and web teams, while recruitment is underway for a new sales manager to maximise the agency’s signage operation.

In addition to its team of established professionals, the agency has taken on an apprentice in web development.

The 12-month programme – with the possible option to extend to take higher qualifications – includes all the basics of HTML and CSS and further development into database managed websites using PHP.

Another new development is the launch of the Cornerstone Digital Signage Platform – a web-based, digital signage solution that allows businesses, brands and organisations to tailor their communications via strategically positioned digital signage screens and totems.

David added: “We’ve developed this innovative, accessible and cost-effective digital signage platform after listening to the market and what customers need and want.

“With so many clients embracing digital technology, and needing to communicate with stakeholders on their premises, we are confident of its effectiveness, and are offering a free, 30-day software trial which can be used on any smart TV or wifi enabled digital signage solution.”

