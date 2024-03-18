New chief chosen to lead key Greater Manchester organisations

A NEW leader of two key Greater Manchester organisations which serve our local area is set to be appointed this month.

The search for a new Chief Executive of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has been under way since Eamonn Boylan announced in November his intention to retire after the Mayoral elections in May this year.

Mr Boylan, who took the helm of GMCA in 2017 and has been in charge of TfGM since 2019, will step down after a dedicated career in public service.

Bosses have now announced that Caroline Simpson, the current Chief Executive of Stockport Council, is the preferred candidate to take over the role.

They said she was chosen by a panel comprising the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and seven local authority leaders, and her recommendation follows “an intensive recruitment process”.

Her appointment as Group Chief Executive and Head of Paid Service – a statutory GMCA role – will be the subject of a report to the combined authority on March 22.

Simpson would join the GMCA – which also includes Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service – and TfGM from Stockport, where she spent eight years at the council.

During that time, she oversaw a major £1 billion town centre transformation; spearheaded the borough’s development, regeneration, planning and transport agenda; and led the delivery and reform of frontline place management and property services.

Simpson’s career – which started in Liverpool delivering community-based regeneration projects – also spans local government, housing and regional development agencies in the North West and West Midlands.

“Greater Manchester has cemented its position as the leading city-region when it comes to English devolution,” she said.

“That didn’t happen by accident but is the result of the vision, the values and the courage of civic leaders here to do things differently and put power back into the hands of our people and places.

“Our city-region is now on the cusp of transformational change – and my priority is to catalyse the collaboration and the partnerships that are essential to driving that change, whether that be on the local, national or international stage.

“I am passionate about Greater Manchester’s devolution journey and our commitment to make this a greener, fairer, more prosperous city-region. It would be a privilege to work alongside local leaders and our communities to deliver that vision, and I’m excited to get on with the job.”

The mayor has expressed his confidence that she is the right person to take on the challenging position.

“This is a role that comes with considerable expectations and we were left in no doubt that Caroline is more than ready to meet them,” Mr Burnham said.

“She is one of the most outstanding members of a new generation of local government leaders, and a strong advocate for our city-region.

“She is highly capable and brings huge energy to everything she does. We would be delighted to have her leading Greater Manchester into an exciting new era.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

