New coffee box serves up treats in Castleshaw

A WALK around Castleshaw can be thirsty work – so a new coffee van in the area could be just the thing you need.

Cavallo Coffee Box is the new venture of Sue Toone, from Delph, to bring refreshments to walkers, cyclists and horse riders before or after their explorations.

Sue and husband Nigel have had their horse trailer converted into a stylish little coffee bar which will be situated on Millcroft Lane in the Castleshaw valley from August 14.

Treats available include barista coffees, quality teas, luxury hot chocolate, ice cream milkshakes and soft drinks. There will also be a range of toasties and home-made cakes and tray bakes.

Sue explained: “I was cabin crew for 23 years, working for BA, often in the first class cabins, but took voluntary redundancy last August.

“After working in a local café and being furloughed most of the winter too I decided to look into doing something for myself.



“This trailer was one I’d had for my own horses for 16 years. The horses are retired and the trailer wasn’t being used, so we found it another use.

“The word Cavallo means horse in Italian – a nod to the time when I worked in Italy as a riding instructor.

“While there is plenty of room for cycles and horses, there is no parking or turning on Millcroft Lane, and anyone driving here should use the public car park at the Castleshaw Centre (OL3 5LZ). which is a five-minute walk away.”

The coffee box will also have handouts for suggested walks in the area for those who don’t know it, and a treasure hunt type walk for children.

Find out more on their Facebook page Cavallo Coffee Box or on Instagram.

