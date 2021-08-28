Royal approval? Consultation underway for new crossing proposals in Greenfield

ONE of Saddleworth’s busiest road junctions could see the installation of traffic signals in the New Year as part of plans for new walking, cycling and horse-riding crossing facilities.

The Royal George crossroads is one of three schemes proposed for Greenfield currently out for public consultation.

Following the consultation, comments will be considered during a detailed design process in readiness for onsite construction between January – March 2022.

The three proposed crossings in Greenfield are part of Transport for Greater Manchester’s Bee Network Crossings scheme which is being rolled out across GM’s 10 boroughs.

A fourth scheme is earmarked in Waterhead at the junction of Wellyhole Street and Constantine Street.

The Saddleworth sites are:

• Chew Valley Road near Arthurs Lane

Proposals to provide a new signalised walking, cycling and horse-riding crossing across Chew Valley Road connecting the two existing off-road paths.

This will provide a link between the northern side of Greenfield with onwards connections to Uppermill along the linear path and the proposed new crossing across Manchester Road and Well-I-Hole Road.

In order to accommodate the new crossing, the eastbound bus stop is to be repositioned approximately 35 metres south east (outside 73/75) and the bus shelter will be removed.

There are no proposed changes to the westbound bus stop and shelter.

One tree will be removed to achieve the footway width required at the crossing. Three trees will be planted in the vicinity of the crossing to replace this tree.

• Manchester Road at the junction of Well-I-Hole Road

Proposals to signalise the junction of Manchester Road and Well-I-Hole.

Pedestrian facilities will be provided on the western, northern and southern arms of the junction.

The eastern arm will have pedestrian, cycling and horse-riding crossing facilities.

This will provide a connection to Greenfield via the off-road linear path and use the new crossing on Well-I-Hole to continue the off-road path towards Mossley.

As part of these improvements localised path widening and the clearing of vegetation will be implemented to improve access to the crossing.

A number of trees are to be removed but will be replaced at a ratio of 2:1. The path between Manchester Road and Well-I-Hole Road will be widened.

• Well-I-Hole Road to the south of Manchester Road

Proposals to provide a new signalised walking, cycling and horse-riding crossing across Well-I-Hole connecting the two existing off-road linear paths.

This new crossing will connect to the proposed facilities at the junction of Manchester Road and Well-I-Hole.

As part of these improvements localised path widening and the clearing of vegetation will be implemented to improve access to the crossing.

The stone wall is to be shortened on the eastern side to allow for the widened path.

The consultation was planned to start in July but wasn’t launched until August 2. And due to school holidays, the public has until September 10, 2021 to comment on the plans.

Residents can expect to receive a leaflet and plan explaining the scheme and a questionnaire which they will have the opportunity to answer online, via email or by post.

There will also be an opportunity to ask any questions about the schemes.

Commenting on the plans, TfGM’s Transport Commissioner and former Olympic track cycling gold medallist, Chris Boardman, said: “A new or upgraded crossing might seem a small change to a street but it can have a huge impact on the daily experience for local people.

“If we make our roads more pleasant and easier to navigate on foot, by bike, scooting or wheeling, we’ll enable thousands more everyday trips to happen without cars.”

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, Deputy Leader of Oldham Council and Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: “If approved, these improved measures would open up previously underused areas for residents to enjoy while at the same time encouraging them to leave their cars at home and walk or ride.”

Saddleworth South ward councillors are keen to also see the introduction of the speed limit on all approaches to the Royal George crossroads (A635) from 40 mph to 30mph.

Cllr Graham Sheldon said: “The speed limit here at 30mph will give drivers the increased ability to stop at the new lights.”

However, the Independent understands there are no current proposals for this to happen. But councillors are pressing for a site meeting at the Royal George to further discuss the issue.

Anyone with views on the proposed changes to the Bee Networks Crossings – Saddleworth scheme should complete the survey:

• Online: activetravel.tfgm.com/schemes/oldham/bee-network-crossings

• By email: customer.relations@tfgm.com

• By post: Bee Networks Crossings – Oldham

2 Piccadilly Place, Manchester, M1 3BG

• By phone: 0161 244 1000, Monday to Friday 7am – 8pm, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays 8am – 8pm.

