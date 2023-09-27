New date announced for Saddleworth Steam Fest

SADDLEWORTH will be steaming as an inaugural festival shows off the best the power source can produce after the original date was postponed.

Steam Fest will bring a showcase of steam and traction engines presented by a team of enthusiasts to Uppermill on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.

It will be hosted on the Museum car park, with an opportunity to take rides up and down the High Street.

Round Table Member and Event Lead, Max Woodvine, said: “This Steam Festival is set to be a day to remember and I surely hope it will become another tradition in the Saddleworth calendar started by the Round Table.

“I would like to thank the Huddersfield Canal Society and Saddleworth Museum for supporting the day, and we look forward to seeing as many local people enjoying the day as possible.”

