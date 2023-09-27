Reasons for Saddleworth Parish Council by-election detailed

THE REASONS behind the resignation that has sparked a Saddleworth Parish Council by-election have been explained.

Put simply, it was felt by Graham Talboys-Smith the people would be better served by someone living in the area.

As Saddleworth Independent revealed, he has stepped down from his seat in the Diggle and Dobcross ward, less than six months after the last elections.

And because the required 10 people within that area requested an election came forward, a new poll will be held on Thursday, November 9.

And a statement from the parish council told how Grotton-based Mr Talboys-Smith, one of the organisers of that area’s Whit Friday Brass Band Contest, felt someone more local would be better suited.

Once that is held, the authority will be back up to its full complement of 20 councillors after two were co-opted to fill vacant seats following the election in May.

It said: “Graham tendered his resignation because he felt that, living in Grotton, he found it difficult to do justice to representing the people of Diggle and Dobcross.

“A group of ten electors from the Diggle and Dobcross Ward requested a by-election, so there will not be a co-option. Co-option only takes place if no such request is received.

“The election will take place on Thursday, November 9.”

Saddleworth Independent understands borough councillor Max Woodvine, who lost out in the Uppermill ward in May, is likely to be in the running for this fresh vote.

Whoever is elected will stand alongside Cllrs Linda Dawson and Kathryn Phillips in Diggle and Dobcross.

