New Deputy Lieutenant hopes to boost Saddleworth links

SADDLEWORTH can lay claim to being home to one of the most ceremonial positions in the region.

For a man with close links to the area, primarily through music and theatre going back some 30 years, has been named Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester.

And Martin Roche believes that can help him form even firmer bonds with the theatre at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre.

Having directed productions there and as a writer/producer, brought his own work there as part of small tours when he premiered them, Mr Roche has a long association with Saddleworth Musical Society.

After pursuing a career in civil engineering, he joined Greater Manchester Police and retired in 2014.

Since his early teens, he has constantly been involved in volunteering, either directly with charities or fundraising for them.

When he was 16 years old, his volunteer work contributed to him being awarded the title ‘Rochdale Young Citizen of the Year.’

He has been president of the Children’s Amateur Theatre Society in Bolton for more than 15 years and his work with young people was recognised by the Greater Manchester Drama Federation in 2009 with the Muriel Goodwin Trophy for ‘An Outstanding Contribution to Youth.’

Now his new title can bring even more to Saddleworth’s performing arts scene.

Mr Roche, who lives in the Strawberry Gardens area of Oldham and is also a magistrate, said: “I have made many special and enduring friendships across Saddleworth.

“When I was performing – which I stopped doing 15 years ago – I lost count of the events and concerts I’ve either performed in or compered at the Civic Hall, Millgate and Saddleworth School.

“I’ve also reviewed many productions and concerts over the years in the area.

“Coincidentally, I’m now looking towards having closer ties with Millgate and getting more involved in supporting their work.

“I’m excited and humbled by my appointment and look forward to supporting the Lord-Lieutenant and her team in the work that they do.”

Mr Roche is one of three people from Oldham to be appointed to the Deputy Lieutenant role.

Ali Akbor OBE and Najma Khalid MBE join him in the latest round. Now the trio will help carry out functions such as attending all citizenship ceremonies, making cheque presentations, giving talks and a plethora of other duties.

Mr Akbor OBE may have been honoured for his or services to the community in Leeds, but he is heavily involved with the Masjid-ul-Aqsa in the Coppice area.

In January 1999, he was appointed chief executive of Unity Housing Association in Leeds.

During his over two-decade tenure, it expanded its services to include enterprises that promote local entrepreneurial activity and employment support.

He stood down from the CEO role in October 2020, when he was appointed by the Prime Minister as one of the three panel members for the Grenfell Public Inquiry.

The inquiry was established to investigate the devastating fire that occurred at the London tower block in 2017 and published its final report in September 2024.

Mr Akbor was honoured in the 2019 New Year’s List and since retiring, he has been appointed to the board of Pickering and Ferens Homes based in Hull while also keeping his commitments with Masjid-Ul-Aqsa and Islamic Centre.

Chadderton’s Najma Khalid MBE has worked with some of the most disadvantaged and under-represented communities across Greater Manchester and beyond for 30 years.

She is the Founder and Director of the Women’s CHAI Project CIC (Care, Help and Inspire), which she established in 2011 inspired by her lived experience of domestic abuse.

What began as a small voluntary initiative over a cup of chai has grown into a thriving organisation supporting more than 150 women each week through 10 community groups.

Najma is also the curator of the Oldham Khushi Festival – the Festival of Happiness, celebrating South Asian arts, culture, and heritage, and bringing communities together through joy and creativity.

Her leadership extends across numerous boards and advisory groups including the Focus Trust, Oldham Council Cultural Partnership Board, ensuring that seldom-heard voices influence change.

Her dedication to community development was recognised with an MBE in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours and an Honorary Master’s Degree from The Open University in 2018.