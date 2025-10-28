Saddleworth’s Christmas Eve Tractor Parade cancelled

ONE OF the most eagerly awaited events of Saddleworth’s Christmas season has been cancelled.

Thousands of people line the area’s streets to watch the festive Tractor Parade rumble past.

Dozens of farm vehicles are decorated with lights and sounds providing a glow in often cold, dark Christmas Eves.

But this year will not see one – as it has become too popular.

Concerns over the number of vehicles taking part and people turning out to watch – especially at pinch points like Uppermill and Greenfield’s Royal George pub – have brought the decision.

A spokesperson for Saddleworth Tractor Group said: “After much deliberation, Saddleworth Tractor Group administration has decided to cancel this year’s Christmas Eve Tractor Parade.

“Without assistance from the police and local authority, the event has become too big for a handful of volunteers to run safely.

“The number of spectators and tractors has increased dramatically over the past few years and with that, the possibility of an accident has greatly increased.

“The safety of the public is our main concern. If an accident was to occur, the organisers would be held responsible. These factors have prompted our decision. “

Often starting at Albion Farm, the parade rumbled through Delph, Dobcross Square, Diggle, Uppermill and Greenfield before heading back through Uppermill and Delph before finishing where it began.

Last year’s parade raised funds for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team, Oldham Foodbank and the Salvation Army.

But the increase in popularity, which saw busy roads reduced to single tracks because spectators’ cars were double parked, has brought the decision to cancel it for 2025.