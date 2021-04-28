New eatery brings tastes of Thailand to Oldham’s Tommyfield Market

SHOPPERS can enjoy the distinctive sweet, spicy, and savoury tastes of Thailand at Oldham’s Tommyfield Market at new eatery The Thai Kitchen.

Catering authentic, freshly prepared Thai dishes, the new outdoor stall has a variety of traditional favourites on its menu, including Beef Massaman Curry, Tom Yum and Chicken Green Curry.

Customers can also order other tasty dishes such as Pad Thai, Tom Kia and a Thai style Sweet and Sour Chicken, amongst other meals.

Food enthusiasts have already begun labelling the market’s latest addition ‘amazing’ and ‘delicious’ with their customer service also highly commended by those who have already visited.

The Thai Kitchen currently offers an outdoor table service, in accordance with Government restrictions, as do other eateries such as The Green Room Café, Diana’s Café, Levers Fish & Chips, Mr Chippy and Tommyfield Chippy,

Suphansa (Su) Noimontree, of The Thai Kitchen, said: “We have been overwhelmed by our opening reception and we are super thrilled that our customers love our food too.

“The market already offers a great taste of international cuisine from places such as Portugal and India and we wanted to be a part of that.”

Oldham welcomed a range of new traders to the market including Portuguese eatery Preta Café, and Indian and vegan-based stall Lucknow Junction towards the end of last year.

“Oldham is such a wonderful place and the people are really friendly too so we couldn’t have thought of a better place to come and invest,” Su added.

“It’s been hard for many local businesses because of the pandemic, and some may say it is a risky move to open a new business now when we’re only just starting to come out of current restrictions.

“But we have been very happy with how it is has gone so far and we are really excited for the future.”

Emma Barton, Director of Economy, said: “It’s great to see new businesses investing in Oldham, especially in these uncertain times.

“It shows the confidence and belief that entrepreneurs have in our borough, and a positive sign that the recovery steps are encouraging more people to shop safely and long may that continue.

“I would like to wish The Thai Kitchen the very best of luck with their new stall and may I remind everyone to keep on supporting our local businesses and love your local market.”

