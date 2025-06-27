New eco electric homes go on the market

SEVERAL eco electric homes have gone on the market as part of the second phase of a new local housing development.

A range of three to five-bedroom homes are on sale at Bishop Meadows in Cowlishaw, two years after the first phase was launched.

The development located between Royton and Shaw will eventually be home to more than 200 properties, five acres of green space and its own orchard.

The homes hail from developer Redrow’s Heritage Collection, inspired by arts and crafts, and feature air source heat pumps providing heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor, reducing homeowners’ energy use.

Four properties will be ready this summer, with the four-bedroom Ledsham ready this month, while the four-bedroom Oxford and Windsor, along with the five-bedroom Hampstead, all set to be ready for August.

With prices starting at £455,000, among the facilities in The Oxford is four upstairs bedrooms, an open plan kitchen/diner, and a cloakroom and utility, with a separate lounge.

The Hampstead is a five-bedroom property as well as an open plan kitchen, family and dining area downstairs, plus a separate spacious lounge, utility and double garage – with prices currently starting at £607,000.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director, said: “We’re really proud of the community we’ve created here at Bishop Meadows. Offering the best of both worlds to its residents, surrounded by open countryside whilst being located just 10 minutes outside of Oldham town centre.

“We know this second phase will prove to be just as popular as the first.”