How people in Saddleworth could map out path to ‘freedom’

WEIGHING up what to do with money is one of the most common things people think about.

But help is at hand, on the Saddleworth doorstep.

Becketts Financial Services has the expertise to direct people on how to manage their wealth.

And chartered financial planner Andrew Young tells how doing things right can even lead to ‘freedom.’

FINANCIAL freedom means different things to different people, influenced by their lifestyle goals.

Clearly defining what it means for you is a crucial first step toward making it a reality.

Many aspire to retire confidently without financial stress.

A January 2025 Legal and General survey found that the top retirement goal is “living stress-free without financial worries,” with financial concerns ranking above health fears or boredom.

This desire has fuelled trends like FIRE (financial independence, retire early) where people save aggressively to retire early and live off passive income.

The core of financial freedom is living the lifestyle you want – whether that means retiring early or simply having financial security while working.

But how much money you need varies widely depending on your goals. To define your financial freedom, consider two key questions:

What do you want the freedom to do?

What do you want to be free from?

Start by outlining the lifestyle you want—how much you’ll spend daily, on holidays, or special expenses.

Distinguish essential from non-essential spending to see if adjusting lifestyle choices could help you reach your goals sooner.

Next, identify your financial worries. Common concerns include inflation, unexpected expenses, market volatility, or ensuring your partner’s security.

Addressing these helps build a plan that protects your long-term finances and peace of mind.

With this clarity, a financial planner can use cashflow modelling to map how your savings, investments, and spending might evolve over time.

This tool helps you visualize different scenarios, test risks, and create buffers to reduce worry.

While no model guarantees outcomes, informed planning based on your personal definition of financial freedom can empower you to take confident steps toward it.

If you’d like guidance on building an investment plan tailored to your goals, we’re here to help.

*YOU can contact Andrew at Becketts Financial Services by calling 01457 800748 or emailing andrewy@beckettsfs.co.uk.