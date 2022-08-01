New exhibition is inspired by Saddleworth’s quarries

SADDLEWORTH’S quarries and their changes over time are the inspiration behind a popular local artist’s exhibition at Gallery Oldham.

The ‘Land Marks’ show by Diana Terry features new paintings, prints and sculptures which draw on stories of when the quarries were working sites during the industrial revolution.

She has repeatedly visited quarries at Stonebreaks in Springhead, Sandy Lane, Dobcross and Running Hill Pits, Diggle.

It is this rewilding of quarries that fascinates Diana, who is keen to stimulate conversations on belonging, leading to a greater understanding of who we are, and contributing to climate change debate.

She said: “Land Marks is a show about place and about process. It’s about how where you live gets under your skin and how through returning to craft processes and the rhythms of making we can achieve a better understanding of who we are.”

Following a successful funding bid to Arts Council England, Diana embarked on two years of research, production and collaboration using painting, printmaking and sculpture.

She has created a body of work demonstrating how returning to craft and physical making can inform our understanding of places.

Diana is keen to engage with people from the local area and specifically her fellow deaf community.

British Sign Language (BSL) and other interpretations will be available during the exhibition.

Councillor Elaine Taylor, Deputy Leader of Oldham Council and Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, said: “It is always inspiring to see the ways that artists explore and celebrate our rich local landscapes.

“Diana has produced some beautiful work that I’m sure visitors to Gallery Oldham will really enjoy it.”

• The exhibition opened on Saturday, July 2 with a special opening event and BSL signed talk from Diana and will be on display until September 3.

For more information on Diana Terry visit www.diterry.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

