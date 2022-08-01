Bundy brothers enjoy triathlon success

THE Brownlee brothers became triathlon legends but watch out for two siblings from Delph who are potential stars in the making.

Alfie and Oscar Bundy, who are aged 14 and 10, are making their mark in the sport which encompasses swimming, cycling and running.

The pair have been rewarded for recent successes by being selected to represent the North West at the British inter-regional finals in Sunderland in August.

They will be up against the best young triathletes from nine other regions in both individual and relay events. Aflie competes in the TriStar 3 section and Oscar TriStar 2.

“It is a big achievement because there are some very talented kids in the North West,” explained proud dad Mike who has previously completed two Ironman triathlons.

They were selected after competing successfully in two regional qualifiers at Cholmondeley Castle, Cheshire, and Three Sisters, Wigan.

The brothers joined Rochdale Triathlon Club where Mike is a member.

The club has a strong junior section and Alfie, who goes to Saddleworth School, teamed up with them five years ago and Oscar has been a member for the last three.

They attend Salford Harriers where they train three or four times each week on track, trails or hills.

The boys are members of Saddleworth Swimming Club and also swim with Rochdale Triathlon Club while they fit in bike training whenever they can and often use a cycling training App.

They also have local links to the Uppermill Junior Parkrun, both running and volunteering,

Alfie and Oscar, a pupil at Delph Primary, have been inspired by the exploits of the Brownlee brothers.

They are regular spectators at the Leeds triathlon which is part of the world championship series and attracts the sport’s biggest names.

Alfie has also met the Brownlee brothers after being invited to a triathlon training day at the Brownlee Centre which is part of Leeds University.

Alfie and Oscar also enjoy fell running and are both currently high in the standings in the Junior English Fell Running Championships.

Alfie recently represented Greater Manchester at the inter-counties fell race where he was seventh individually while Oscar is not eligible for a county vest yet due to his age, but no doubt will do when the time comes.

They were both selected for the Oldham schools’ cross-country team to compete in the Greater Manchester championships at Heaton Park.

Rochdale Triathlon Club and Salford Harries have great junior set ups and are always actively seeking new members.

More details can be found online at www.rochdaletriclub.com/ and www.salfordharriers.co.uk/juniors

