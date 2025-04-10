New face at Housing Units as they look to build on success

HUGELY successful retailer Housing Units has added more experience to its team with the appointment of Martin Norris.

With a wealth of experience in furniture sales and buying, having held roles at DFS, Furniture Village and Next, he is the latest face at the business, whose store is on WIckentree Lane in Failsworth.

And it is hoped the new man at head office, on Tweedale Way in Chadderton, in the role of furniture buyer can help it grow even more by making its offering even stronger.

Nick Fox, chief executive of Housing Units, said: “Martin’s appointment marks an exciting chapter in our 78-year history as we look ahead to further improve our product offering and seek new opportunities.

“After completing a three-month training programme, Martin will initially focus on our upholstery and outdoor categories, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional furniture selections to our customers.”

Founded in 1947, Housing Units has established itself as one of the UK’s leading home furnishing retailers.

Now Mr Norris is on board, he will look to build on a strong legacy of providing outstanding home furnishings by playing a pivotal role in driving the company’s future product strategies.

It is hoped his focus on upholstery and outdoor categories will ensure the company remains at the forefront of delivering premium furniture selections.

And expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Mr Norris added: “I am excited to join Housing Units, a brand with an excellent reputation both with customers and within the trade.

“Furniture and interiors have always been my passion, and I look forward to working with Nick, Jeff Hughes, and the wider Housing Units team to bring innovative and high-quality products to the market.”

