New group is Reaching out to community

A NEW community group is going from strength to strength as it brings opportunities for socialisation and experiences to the elderly, vulnerable and isolated as well as families.

Reach Out was founded by a small group of individuals at the end of 2019 to make a positive impact, helping establish social cohesion and strong community networks.

They aim to ‘reach out’ and foster a sense of belonging, bringing people together by providing shared and welcoming events for the elderly and vulnerable as well as families.

They hosted their first Coffee & Cake Book swap at the end of 2021 and also brought a little Christmas cheer by supporting Old Mill House, Lido House and Hood Square in Grotton and Springhead by making up and delivering more than 80 Christmas gift bags for residents.

And in March, their second Coffee & Cake Book swap, supported by the Grotton Co-op and local councillors past and present, was a huge success.

The event was run from Lido House in Grotton and was also joined by Let’s Piece It together, run by Cheryl Beardmore, to enable people to share and exchange jigsaw puzzles.

The Reach Out team said: “It was a great afternoon and a fantastic turn out, with friends old and new coming together, catching up over a coffee and slice of cake or two, while searching through the large range of books and jigsaws available.

“It was such a great day and success that we have pencilled in the next one for Tuesday, April 5 at Lido House from 2pm-4pm.”



• To find out more or keep an eye on future events, find Reach Out on Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/918002792183551

• Do you enjoy doing jigsaw puzzles? Visit Let’s Piece it Together on Facebook to see how you can share or exchange puzzles. Alternatively, call Cheryl on 07860 575835.

