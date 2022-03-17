Comedy night to raise funds for Greenfield Primary School

HAVE a good laugh as well as raising funds for a local school at Off The Rails Comedy Club at The Royal George in Greenfield.

The popular comedy night fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 2 at the pub on Manchester Road in aid of Greenfield Primary School.

Taking to the stage to entertain the audience will be Scotland’s Gary Little, All Killa No Filla’s Rachel Fairburn, and one more act to be confirmed, with MC for the evening Rob Riley.

Tickets cost £15 each or £48 per group of four. The event is always a sell out and with around a third of tickets already sold for the event, avoid disappointment and get yours now: https://tinyurl.com/2p8knh86

Doors open at 7.45pm and the show starts at 8.30pm. (Acts subject to change. Fully seated. 18+).

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

