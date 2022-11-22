New gym equipment from Saddleworth playing fields

A WELL KNOWN playing fields in Saddleworth is to see outdoor gym equipment installed a part of a new ‘woodland workout trail.’

Greenfield’s Churchill will see more than £150,000 worth of items placed there in a bid to try and encourage people to become more active.

And the surface they will stand on will also be improved.

An activity day/opening event is planned, with a personal trainer and a sports scientist providing demonstration sessions, advice and educational talks.

They would also train residents in using the ’trim trail’ equipment and associated apparatus.

Oldham Council is using the money from section 106 agreements put in place for development projects in the vicinity.

Wiggett Homes will pay the largest part after they were given permission to build on land behind 29-51 Shaw Hall Bank Road.

Maintenance for 10 years will come from similar arrangements after permission was given for land at 62-70, Oldham Road in Grasscroft and Uppermill’s former Village Manor.

And council documents state: “Churchill Playing fields is a well use sports and recreation park facility and the proposed enhancements make effective use of the existing woodland walk area and space adjacent to the pitches and skatepark.

“The works will also improve drainage and access throughout the year to the existing perimeter walking/running route and skatepark with sustainable drainage systems that will also enhance the biodiversity within the site and slow the flow of surface water runoff.

“This will be a great resource for the current users of the playing fields and encourage new people to get active and spend time outdoors, giving the community options for free fitness activities, promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging residents to spend time outdoors in communal spaces.”

Maintenance of the equipment is expected to cost £5,000 a year for the next decade before they are absorbed using existing resources within the council’s environmental management service.

The decision to approve the funding of the equipment, which was signed off by council leader Cllr Amanda Chadderton, came into effect on Saturday, November 19.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

